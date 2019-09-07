



They know how to celebrate! Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, just rang in their 5th anniversary — and did it in style in Saint Tropez.

“I was, like, really nervous to try [seabobbing] and go underwater and all that, so that was kind of, like, a highlight, I got over a personal fear and enjoyed the sea bob,” the Bring It On actress, 46, told Us Weekly earlier this month at the America’s Got Talent Live Show Red Carpet of the underwater activity.

“Yeah, and the paparazzi [caught] an amazing ass shot,” Union quipped of the many bikini shots that were taken of her. “I mean, hello, highlight! Not in the gym doing those squats for nothing! I was, like, oh, my God! I was so happy.”

On a more serious note, Union added that the couple enjoyed a romantic vacation together in celebration. “We had a great time. Drank a lot of great wine, we finally got to drink [Eva] Longoria‘s wine that she sent us in Capri earlier this summer and it was well worth it.”

The retired NBA player, 37, honored his wife with a heartfelt Instagram video on August 30. The clip showed special moments from their wedding day.

Union shared the same clip, writing: “I had THE best time at our wedding and I’ve been smiling ever since. To see this video & so many of our loved ones & all the fun we had…man, we partied till the sun came up. 8-30-2014/ If you were there, tell the tale in the comments.”

Wade and Union had even more to celebrate this anniversary. The twosome welcomed this first child, daughter Kaavia, via surrogate in November 2018. The athlete is also dad of sons Zaire, 17, Zion, 12, and Xavier, 5, from previous relationships.

“I just do the best that I can. I am super honest and transparent. Balance doesn’t exactly exist in my life,” Union told Us earlier this month of her life as a new mom. “The idea of balance is a lack of balance and just admitting that and being, like, ‘I’m doing the best that I can and hopefully that people that love me still love me when I’m not hitting it out of the park in every area of my life.’”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

