The 2019 ESPY Awards were a night to remember — and it started on the red carpet! Couples including Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union slayed ahead of the awards show that took place at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Wednesday, July 10.

Newly retired Wade, 37, rocked an all-white Louis Vuitton suit while he held hands with Union, 46, who looked flawless in a blue RaisaVanessa minidress. The Bring It On actress accentuated her toned legs with a pair of open-toe Jimmy Choo stilettos.

“The category is: We ain’t come to play, We came to slay!” the former NBA star — who took home the award for Best Moment — captioned a series of Instagram photos that showed him with his wife of almost five years.

Union, for her part, shared a snap of the duo, who recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kaavia, and wrote: “Hips and Lips… The Wade’s.”

And the Wade’s weren’t the only twosome who brought the heat. Ciara and Russell Wilson stepped out for a night of fun and looked picture-perfect together in matching black ensembles.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 30, looked dapper in a tux with a unique floral pattern printed on the jacket, while the “Level Up” songstress, 33, stunned in a plunging Alexander Vauthier gown with a high slit.

Wilson and Ciara — who are parents of 2-year-old daughter, Sienna — had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday night, including their recent wedding anniversary.

“Year 3 Baby!” the Texas native wrote alongside an Instagram video of her favorite moments with her husband on Saturday, July 6. “So grateful to spend the rest and best days of my life you with you @DangeRussWilson! #HappyAnniversary.”

Scroll down to see more hot couples who rocked the red carpet at the 2019 ESPYs!