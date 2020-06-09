Getting her help. Hours after MTV’s The Challenge announced that they had cut ties with Dee Nguyen following her racist tweets, she is focusing on her mental health, Wes Bergmann revealed.

“What Dee did was absurd, insensitive, and wrong. But most of all it was ignorant. Dee was basically my daughter. I made the decision to ask her to leave in less than an hour. This public decision is what the world needed and deserved. But it doesn’t stop my grieving,” the Final Reckoning star, 35, wrote via Twitter on June 9, one day after MTV made the announcement.

He went on to explain that within the last 24 hours, he was “finding a place for her to go,” as she was staying with him and his wife in Kansas City at the time.

“Her mental health by this time had deteriorated to a level where being in a hotel alone would have been the most dangerous option of all,” the five-time Challenge champ wrote. “An international flight out of Missouri in the early evening of a pandemic is non-existent. And none of the above keep her safe, heal or educated her.”

The Real World alum then stated that he “required third party counseling” to make the best move and spoke to “a doctor, a hotline, a CEO and a lawyer” since the situation was beyond what he knew how to control.

“A lot was at stake: everything from the continued momentum of a movement I firmly believe in, all the way to a literal human life,” he wrote. “Throughout this time we were able to sit with her and educate her on her mistakes. Systematic racism can not be explained in a night, but I tried and made as much progress as could be expected in this short of a window. This growth will continue where she has been transplanted.”

Bergmann continued: “Yesterday, we successfully landed her in what I’m going to refer to as a mental health lodge. We have sourced daily psychotherapy sessions in an effort to essentially build her and outpatient care program from then she eventually leads. Where she’ll go is unknown at this second, and not the current priority — but my best guess is Australia.”

On Tuesday morning, Nguyen shared an apology via Instagram. “The last 24hrs have made me realised [sic] what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks,” she wrote. “Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health. This is not a goodbye, it’s a I will see you again.”

Hi Twitter fam. I will be taking time off to recoup and rehabilitate my mental health. Please respect my privacy during this time. I wish the best of luck to my fellow cast mates and will not be live tweeting this week. Stay safe 🖤 — Dee Nguyen 🖤 (@deenguyenMTV) June 9, 2020

The War of the Worlds 2 winner added a second statement later in the day.

“I will be taking time off to recoup and rehabilitate my mental health,” she tweeted. “Please respect my privacy during this time. I wish the best of luck to my fellow cast mates and will not be live tweeting this week. Stay safe.”