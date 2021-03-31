Happy as can be. Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney are content remaining on Teen Mom OG for the time being following Ryan Edwards and his family being cut from the show.

“Back in the day, I’d always say as long as I feel like I’m helping people or showing them they are not alone or they’re not crazy, then I would keep doing it,” Bookout, 29, said on the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast on Tuesday, March 30. “As the kids get older, it’s definitely a season by season thing.”

She added that the show opens her eyes to “what I need to work on [and] what I need to face myself,” adding, “It’s just a good reflective tool that most people don’t have.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares 12-year-old son Bentley with her ex-fiancé, 33, noted that she and McKinney, 31, are in a great place with the MTV production team.

“I feel like production does a good job of navigating around the children. If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film,” the clothing designer, who shares daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4​​​, with her husband, said. “As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise. It’s definitely season by season.”

On Wednesday, March 24, Mackenzie Edwards claimed that her husband, her husband’s parents and she were all let go from the show.

“We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV,” the 24-year-old told Without a Crystal Ball. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Mackenzie and Ryan, who married in 2017, share son Jagger, 2, and daughter Stella, 14 months. She also is the mom of 6-year-old son Hudson from her first marriage.

Bookout has been part of Teen Mom OG since its debut in 2009.