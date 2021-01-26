Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have closed the door on naturally conceiving another child — but the couple are open to adoption.

“We’ve always both had that in our minds,” the 16 and Pregnant alum, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 26, while promoting season 9 of Teen Mom OG. “We are still waiting. … Obviously right now is not the time, but yes, we are both definitely still interested and would welcome that in our future.”

Bookout, who is the mother of Bentley, 12, with Ryan Edwards and Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4, with McKinney, 31, explained, “We’ll revisit it when I feel like[,] when we feel like, we have our three — not under control because I don’t think that will ever happen — but when maybe when Maverick is in school too, and things can kind of get a little bit more structured.”

The Tennessee native previously told Us Weekly exclusively that she and McKinney didn’t agree on expanding their family.

“We are on different sides of the fence when it comes to that,” the Naked and Afraid alum said in April 2020. “And we’re both also very respectful of how the other one feels about it. We’re on the same page as far as it being OK that we’re on different pages.”

The reality star added, “We talk about it a lot. And, I mean, nothing’s really changed as far as our opinions go, but that’s OK. As time goes on, we’ll come to some sort of actual resolution or agreement. But, I mean, for now, I think just as long as we keep talking about it even when we’re not on the same page, it’s best.”

At the time, Bookout had spoken to her husband about possibly getting a vasectomy.

On Tuesday, she clarified that she and the motorcycle racer are now “on the same page” about their future family plans. She explained to Us, “He said he’s on whatever page I’m on. So no more babies — biological, anyways.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi