Agree to disagree. Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney revealed during an August 2019 episode of Teen Mom OG that they were on different pages when it came to growing their family — and that’s still the case today.

“We’re on the same page as far as it being OK, that we’re on different pages,” Bookout, 27, said on the Thursday, April 16, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “That’s one of the things that we really tried to stay consistent in is that it’s normal and not completely crazy that we are on different sides of the fence when it comes to that. And we’re both also very respectful of how the other one feels about it. ”

Bookout and McKinney, 31, share two children, Jayde, 4, and Maverick, 3; the reality star is also mom to 11-year-old son Bentley, who she shares with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards. She doesn’t think she wants to have more children — in fact, during the episode, she spoke to her husband about possibly getting a vasectomy. The pair have also discussed adoption, but he’s not ready to completely cut out the option of having another child.

“We talk about it a lot. And I mean, nothing’s really changed as far as our opinions go, but that’s OK,” the TTM designer told Us. “As time goes on, we’ll come to some sort of actual resolution or agreement. But I mean, for now, I think just as long as we keep talking about it — even when we’re not on the same page — it’s best.”

Bookout also revealed on the podcast that watching the show has actually helped her and McKinney as a couple.

“It’s easy to watch the show and then, especially if it’s more of the difficult or harder moments, it’s easy to kind of bring the conversation back up in a different time,” she said. “It’s kind of like how people say, ‘Your show helps me talk to my kids about sex and birth control.’ It’s the same for me and Taylor, I’d say. We can actually use the show to open the conversation without being offended or come across wrong or right or hateful.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.