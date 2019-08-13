



Was this be the beginning of the end? Amber Portwood got frustrated with boyfriend Andrew Glennon while trying to talk to him about her mental health on the Monday, August 12, episode of Teen Mom OG, and she feared that it could lead to her ruining their relationship.

Not only had Amber been getting less sleep because of her son, James, and his changing sleep habits, but she was also really struggling with her anxiety and depression. She knew that living somewhere with more sunshine would be beneficial to her health, but she was upset she wasn’t able to move out of Indiana, because she didn’t want to live far away from Leah.

Later, Amber tried opening up to Andrew about her depression, admitting that she didn’t want to live the way she was anymore. He made a couple of jokes to lighten the mood, but Amber wasn’t having it, and she ended up getting pretty angry with him.

“You’re the worst person to talk to about this, honestly,” she told him.

They ended up changing the subject, and the next time Amber mentioned her frustrations with Andrew was when she sat down with her therapist. She said that she had found herself having less patience and being more irritable — ”to the point of getting enraged” — and that she was worried it would negatively affect their them. She also said she’d noticed he’d been bothering her more and more recently.

“It’s really something I need to figure out before it gets to the point that I’m going to sabotage this relationship, which would be horrible,” Amber said. “I just wish I didn’t get triggered so f–king easily. It’s like a ticking time bomb.”

She broke down in tears and admitted she she was “right there” at her breaking point, not knowing what would come next.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra prepared for their next visit with their first daughter, Carly, who they placed for adoption, and Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney went to consult a doctor about possibly getting a vasectomy. Mackenzie McKee had a massive fight with husband Josh McKee that almost led to her throwing in the towel, while Cheyenne Floyd and her boyfriend went on their first vacation with her daughter, Ryder.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

