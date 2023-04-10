Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards has been arrested for the third time in two months, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Us Weekly.

The MTV alum, 35, was arrested on Friday, April 7, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for simple possession of a controlled substance and a DUI. Ryan — who is in the middle of a divorce battle with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards — was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck on Friday, according to the affidavit. “The vehicle [was] running and in drive,” the report stated, noting that “police observed that the vehicle’s front driver’s side tire hit the curb on the center median where the vehicle then came to a stop.”

The Tennessee native, who has struggled with substance abuse for years, was treated with Narcan — an over-the-counter medication that “rapidly reverses an opioid overdose,” according to National Institutes of Health — and “eventually regained consciousness.”

The television personality was found with a bag containing a “crystal type substance,” per the affidavit, as well as a “second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder.” Ryan also had a rolled-up “paper receipt” on his person. When he arrived at the hospital, “Ryan Edwards advised he snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance,” the document noted. He “did not want to submit to a blood test.”

Ryan will remain in jail until Thursday, April 20, with no bond.

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s arrest is just the latest when it comes to his legal woes. In February, Ryan was booked on several charges, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, after violating an Order of Protection sought by Mackenzie, 26. He was arrested again in March, this time for stalking and violating an order of protection, according to a press release from the Hamilton County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

Two weeks later, Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment, which required he wear a GPS monitor and complete a “rehab treatment,” according to court documents obtained by Us at the time. The judge dismissed the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking.

Mackenzie — who shares 4-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Stella with her estranged husband — filed for divorce from Ryan in late February. She was granted a restraining order against her ex, as well as temporary custody of their two young kids. (In addition to Jagger and Stella, Mackenzie is also mom to son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens, while Ryan is dad of 14-year-old son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout.)

Despite getting let go from the Teen Mom franchise in 2021, Ryan made an emotional appearance at the Teen Mom: Family Reunion reunion, which aired in February. He cried while discussing his lack of relationship with Bentley, which has played out on Teen Mom OG for years.

“I just like to be able to, I guess for Maci to be OK, with just being able to see him really. I mean, I haven’t got to spend any time with him, just me, in a long time,” Ryan cried. “Hell, I just miss him.”

Bookout, 31, for her part, exclusively told Us in September 2022 that Bentley and his dad “don’t have a relationship at all.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.