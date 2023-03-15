Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards pled guilty to harassment and has been dismissed of three additional charges against him following his recent arrests, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former MTV personality 35, entered a plea deal on Tuesday, March 14, according to documents obtained by Us. A Hamilton County, Tennessee judge dismissed the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking, which was filed against him amid his divorce from estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards.

Ryan entered a guilty plea for harassment, which requires him to wear a GPS monitor and complete a “rehab treatment,” the documents state. The Tennessee native is ordered to have no contact with Mackenzie, 26, except “as allowed by the circuit court.” He received a suspended 11-month, 29-day sentence and has been placed on probation, according to the court filing.

Us previously confirmed that Ryan was taken into custody on February 9 after Mackenzie reported to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that he had accused her of cheating and posted revealing photos of her via his Instagram page. Mackenzie sought out an order of protection after the social media incident. However, Ryan allegedly broke the court order after he contacted Mackenzie’s father, Bob Standifer.

Us later confirmed that Ryan’s affidavit of arrest also revealed that he allegedly threatened Mackenzie over the phone on February 8. “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” he told his estranged wife at the time, per the document.

Later that month, Mackenzie filed for divorce from the 16 and Pregnant alum after six years of marriage. She was also granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children, 4-year-old son Jagger3-year-old daughter Stella, per documents filed on February 27. (In addition to Jagger and Stella, Ryan is also the father of 14-year-old son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. Mackenzie, for her part, is mom of 9-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex Zachary Stephens.)

Two days later after Mackenzie’s divorce filing, Ryan was once again arrested for stalking and violating an order of protection, according to a press release from the Hamilton County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

Ryan and Mackenzie tied the knot in 2017 in a controversial ceremony that later aired on MTV.

As viewers witnessed, Ryan drove himself and Mackenzie to their nuptials as slurred his words and nodded off. After the incident aired in June 2017, Ryan entered a treatment facility for his substance abuse issues, he told Us at the time.

“I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility,” his statement read. “I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

In April 2018, a source exclusively told Us that Mackenzie — who was then pregnant with their son, Jagger — was in “complete abject denial” about her husband’s addiction.

“Mackenzie only wants to focus on having his baby and seems to be hoping that this will help him to be inspired to live a clean and sober life,” the insider shared. “Ryan denies the seriousness of the drug addiction, like any addict will do, and Mackenzie chooses to believe him.”

Though Ryan, Mackenzie and Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were let go from the Teen Mom franchise in March 2021, Ryan appeared on a reunion episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in February. At the time, the mechanic cried over his strained relationship with Bently and expressed his desire to see his eldest son more often.