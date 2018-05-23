Are Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Back Together?

Friendly exes or more? Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer may have reconciled their marriage — or at least that’s what their latest Instagram posts suggest.

The 27-year-old daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin and the 29-year-old Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient have shared a series of sweet posts about each other in recent weeks, hinting that they may have buried the hatchet months after he filed for divorce.

last game of the season!! #champs A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 19, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

Bristol posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday, May 19, of herself with Meyer and her son, Tripp, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, after the 9-year-old’s “last game of the season.” Two days later, Meyer shared a picture of Bristol on his own account, writing, “Couldn’t be prouder of @bsmp2 for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you.”

The apparent reconciliation dates back to at least April 21, when Bristol posted an Instagram snap of Meyer with Tripp and the pair’s 2-year-old daughter, Sailor. “thankful for you,” the Dancing With the Stars season 11 contestant captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji. (They also share daughter Atlee, 12 months.)

The Afghanistan War veteran even wished Bristol a Happy Mother’s Day on May 13 alongside a sweet family photo. “Thank you for being a great mother and for providing me with a purpose in life that I could have never fathomed before our beautiful healthy children,” Meyer wrote. He also recently gave his estranged wife a bouquet of flowers.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Meyer had filed for divorce from Bristol after nearly two years of marriage, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the duo have rekindled their romance. They called off their wedding in May 2015 just days before they were set to walk down the aisle. They later reunited and married in June 2016.

