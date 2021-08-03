Fetty Wap's Late Daughter's Mom Asks Haters to Have 'Compassion' for Rapper

Setting the record straight. While Turquoise Miami previously posted videos “complaining about” Fetty Wap from 2017 to 2019, she wants haters to be kind to him in the wake of their daughter’s death.

“Our coparenting had improved off the gram,” the model wrote on her Monday, August 2, Instagram Story, two days after announcing the death of their 4-year-old daughter, Lauren. “He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her. He didn’t post her the same way I didn’t, because Lauren use[d] to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to.”

The dancer went on to write, “All that y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience. It couldn’t hurt some of y’all to be a little bit more compassionate, you don’t have to kick a man while he’s down. Losing a child is as down as it gets.”

Miami shared a video of the late toddler via Instagram on Saturday, July 31.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she captioned the footage at the time. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

The rapper, 30, asked his Instagram followers to do him a “favor” in an Instagram Live video on Monday, saying, “Just post all butterflies. All butterflies. [She] loved butterflies. If you guys could do that, that means a lot.”

She and the New Jersey native welcomed Lauren in 2017. The songwriter is also the father of Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3.

In 2018, the “Trap Queen” rapper wished Lauren a happy 1st birthday, writing via Instagram: “Hbd Lauren. I promise to love you forever and your mom is the true hero, for every day I can’t be there she will. Thank you @turquoisemiami for letting me still be a father to my lil lady. I appreciate it more than you know.”

Wap dedicated his July 25 set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami to the late little one. “LoLo daddy did that s–t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote via Instagram Story after the performance.

Miami thanked her Instagram followers on Monday for their “kind words, prayers, love, wishes and kindness,” concluding, “The energy is appreciated and felt.”