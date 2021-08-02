Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

Fetty Wap is loving fatherhood! The rapper became a dad in May 2011 and has been sharing his sweet moments with his children via social media ever since.

The songwriter shares his eldest child, Aydin, with Ariel Reese. Four years after the little one’s birth, the New Jersey native welcomed daughter Zaviera with Lezhae Keona in 2015. The former couple also welcomed son Zy in 2018.

Between the siblings’ births, Wap became a dad to Khari, born in March 2016 to Masika Kalysha, and Amani, born in April 2016 to Elaynna Parker. Turquoise Miami gave birth to their daughter, Lauren, in 2017.

Model Alexis Skyy named the American Music Award nominee as the father of her daughter, Alaiya, in 2018, but the following year, Brandon Medford was revealed to be the baby girl’s biological dad.

“I’mma always love Lai Lai,” Wap told his Instagram followers of Alaiya’s paternity in September 2019. “I was there when she was born. I was there for her doctor’s appointments. Me and her mother fell out but that ain’t got nothing to do with the baby. When I feel like I want to be there, I’m going to be there. I’m gonna help, but as far as me going above my boundaries … nah. If it was biological with me, then it would be different.”

Skyy, 27, replied to her ex’s Instagram Live video: “Out of respect for my new relationship I’m not going bak [sic] and forth with anything from the past. Be blessed.”

Two years later, tragedy struck the musician’s family when Miami announced that her and Wap’s daughter had died. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” the dancer wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love. #rip.”

One week prior, the “Trap Queen” rapper dedicated a set to his late daughter. “LoLo daddy did that s–t for you last night baby girl,” he said while performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

Wap praised the little one on her second birthday in 2018, writing via Instagram Stories: “Hbd Lauren. I promise to love you forever and your mom is the true hero, for every day I can’t be there she will. Thank you @turquoisemiami for letting m still be a father to my lil lady. I appreciate it more than you know.”

The singer is a “mushy and tough” dad all at once, he told his Instagram followers in September 2020.

Keep scrolling to see Wap’s children and their mothers.