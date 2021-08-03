Fetty Wap opened up about the loss of his daughter Lauren Maxwell after her mother confirmed her passing at age 4.

The rapper, 30, kissed photos of his late child in a Monday, August 2, Instagram Live video, saying, “Y’all can do me a favor? Just post all butterflies. All butterflies. [She] loved butterflies. If you guys could do that, that means a lot.”

Turquoise Miami confirmed the tragic news on July 31 with a loving tribute to her daughter.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” the model wrote alongside an Instagram video of Lauren having fun in the pool. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love. #rip.”

At the time, Lauren’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. A few days prior, the songwriter dedicated his performance to Lauren at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

“LoLo daddy did that s–t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote via Instagram Story on June 25.

The “Trap Queen” performer, who is also the father of Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3, previously opened up about how becoming a father changed his perspective on life.

“Before he [Aydin] came here it was just all about me, I didn’t care about nothing really,” the New Jersey native told Vice in June 2015 after the birth of his two eldest kids. “I didn’t have nothing to live for so to speak, because I lived my life however I wanted to live it.”

He added: “If that was the last day, then that was the last day. When he was born, it really took me two weeks like, ‘You have a son, what are you doing?’ Just switch it up a little, and it got me focused in my life.”

The songwriter gushed about Lauren during a social media tribute for her second birthday in 2018.

“Hbd Lauren. I promise to love you forever and your mom is the true hero, for every day I can’t be there she will. Thank you @turquoisemiami for letting m still be a father to my lil lady. I appreciate it more than you know,” he wrote at the time.

Recently, Wap celebrated Father’s Day by sharing photos of his little ones on his special day.

“Pieces of my heart ❤️ ….. It’s them over anything or anybody 👑,” the singer captioned a compilation of photos in June.