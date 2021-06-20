Honoring their fathers! After the coronavirus pandemic kept many people away from their dads on Father’s Day last year, celebrities made up for it in 2021 with sweet celebrations and social media tributes.

Jersey Shore‘s Lauren Sorrentino posted an Instagram tribute to her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who became a first-time dad in May when the couple welcomed son Romeo.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man that does it all for our family!” she wrote, captioning a video montage of Mike cuddling with their baby. “Provides, loves unconditionally, leads with faith and has an unsurmountable strength so we can all lean on him through anything life throws our way. We love you so much, our little world is perfect because of you! Happy first Father’s Day!!! Love, your wife & baby Romeo.”

Gigi Hadid shouted out another first-time Father’s Day celebrant — her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The pair welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020. “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!” the model wrote via Instagram. “Happy first Father’s Day … I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much.”

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, honored several of the fathers in her life with an Instagram collage featuring her ex-husbands Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, son Rob Kardashian and her grandkids’ dads Tristan Thompson, Kanye West, Travis Scott and Scott Disick.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the incredible fathers in our lives!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. “Thank you for the unconditional love, the guidance, the support and the lessons you give to our families. To all the fathers, stepfathers, fathers to be and father figures out there, we celebrate you today!! Enjoy your day!”

Over in Bachelor Nation, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was thrilled to celebrate with Lauren Burnham and their three children after newborn Senna was able to leave the hospital one day before the holiday. Her twin brother, Lux, was already at home with older sister Alessi.

In her Instagram Stories, Burnham captured her husband watching a Formula 1 race with the babies resting on his chest, but it didn’t take long for the cute trio to fall asleep. “That didn’t last long,” she joked. It’s a tough job being a human crib, but somebody has to do it!

Keep scrolling to see how stars paid tribute to the fabulous fathers in their lives: