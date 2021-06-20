A loving shoutout. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s romance may have ended, but their coparenting relationship is still going strong.

The Skims founder, 40, posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute in honor of her estranged husband, 44, on Sunday, June 20. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives!” she wrote via Instagram, alongside photos of her own father, Robert Kardashian, and West. “Love you unconditionally!!!” The slideshow also included pictures of Caitlyn Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.

Kim and West share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Since Kardashian filed for divorce in February, the pair seem to have maintained a civil friendship as parents.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to send the “Stronger” rapper good wishes on his birthday. “Happy Birthday,” she wrote alongside a photo of the duo with their kids. “Love U for Life.” She also shared several photos of the Yeezy designer to her Instagram Stories.

The power couple formerly known as Kimye wed in May 2014 in a lavish ceremony held in Florence, Italy. They dealt with many ups and downs over the course of their marriage, perhaps most notably in 2020, when West started spending much of his time in Wyoming.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while.”

The Gap collaborator has since moved on with Irina Shayk, who dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. Earlier in June, Us confirmed that the duo have “been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

Though their romance is new, they’ve known each other for at least a decade. Shayk, 35, appeared in West’s 2010 music video for “Power” and walked in his 2012 Yeezy fashion show.

Kim, for her part, approves of the new pairing. “[She is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

During the final season of KUWTK, the Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about what went wrong with West after previously hesitating to go into detail about her marriage woes on camera.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” she explained during the June 10 series finale. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”