Making it work! Christina Aguilera was joined by her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman, and their 12-year-old son, Max, for her early birthday celebration.

“We make blended families work,” the singer, 39, captioned a Tuesday, January 14, Instagram photo of the record producer, 42, holding a cake with birthday candles while the preteen hugged her from behind. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The Grammy winner, who turns 40 on Saturday, January 18, gave birth to Max in 2008 and split from Bratman two years later. She went on to welcome daughter Summer, 5, with fiancé Matthew Rutler in 2014.

She and Bratman have shown off their coparenting skills before. The former couple reunited in 2014 to bring their little one to the beach for a kids’ birthday party.

In September, the former Voice coach opened up about raising her children, saying she’s a “huge kid at heart.” The New York native explained to Haute Living at the time: “They give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations. You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much, and they challenge me all the time to be better.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer admitted that she “was a very young mom” when she welcomed Max at 27, and said she doesn’t see any more children in her future.

“What the universe thinks will be, will be,” Aguilera told the outlet. “Who knows what’s in the future? But as of now, [I’m not planning on more].”

For now, the Burlesque star is focused on her two kids, who have influenced “everything [she’s] decided to do” over the years career-wise. “I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children,” Aguilera said. “Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue. I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’”