Making it work! Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova may have had a tough split, but they’ve figured out a scenario that works for their children.

“Me and my ex-wife, Elena, we’re splitting 50/50 custody of the kids. The girls are with me for five days [then] with her for five days,” the dancer, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 30. “We’re trying to move on and be friends, we’re coparenting together. We’re on great terms. … Coparenting is so fun!”

Savchenko and Samodanova, 36, announced their split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage. They have explained the situation to their daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

“I said to Olivia, ‘Whatever happening is life, but you get to live in two different places — have your own room, with anime posters and LED lights!’ We make it so fun,” he explained while attending Cassie Scerbo‘s birthday bash benefitting Boo2Bullying. “‘Then you go back to your mom’s, and you have your own room, which is a little different.’ She’s super excited, going back and forth. It’s a lot of fun!”

The Dancing With the Stars pro began casually dating Scerbo, 31, one month after announcing his split. Despite being cordial now, that wasn’t always the case with Samodanova.

“He’s been served the final paperwork and there’s no looking back,” she told Us in February. “As I’ve been saying all along, my only concern and focus right now is the happiness and safety of my daughters. I wish Gleb and all his girlfriends well.”

There were rumors that the Strictly Come Dancing alum was romantically involved with his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause after his split — claims both parties adamantly denied. The Selling Sunset star, 30, briefly dated Keo Motsepe, and the pair went on vacation to Mexico together with Scerbo and Savchenko in December.

While in Cabo, the choreographer admitted she was unsure of the future of the dance studio she shares with her estranged husband.

“We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later,” she shared via her Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore, it’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”