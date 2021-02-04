Elena Samodanova is looking to the future. The choreographer, 36, is “moving forward” with her divorce from Gleb Savchenko, she told Us Weekly exclusively.

“He’s been served the final paperwork and there’s no looking back,” she told Us. “As I’ve been saying all along, my only concern and focus right now is the happiness and safety of my daughters. I wish Gleb and all his girlfriends well.”

Samodanova and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, who share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, announced in November 2020 that they had split after 14 years of marriage. One month later, she submitted divorce documents to a Los Angeles courthouse and also filed a request for mediation regarding child custody, visitation and child support.

Although there were rumors that Savchenko was romantically involved with his Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause, both adamantly denied the claims. In December, Stause, 30, revealed she was dating Keo Motsepe and the couple went on vacation with Savchenko and his girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.

“Cassie has been back and forth to Florida visiting family and Gleb has been spending time with his kids in Los Angeles,” a source told Us in January. “He’s also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife. His family is his focus right now and he’s handling things privately.”

Following the duo’s trip to Mexico, Samodanova admitted via social media that she was unsure of the future of the dance studio she shares with Savchenko.

“We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later,” she shared via her Instagram Story at the time before adding, “I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore, it’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”

Since the divorce filing, the Sharknado actress and the Russia native have been spending less time together, a source told Us on February 3.

“They are taking a break. They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart,” the insider explained of Scerbo and Savchenko, noting that they’re “still in touch with each other” but have slowed down as he focuses on the divorce and his kids.

With reporting by Diana Cooper