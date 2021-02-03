Gleb Savchenko Cassie Scerbo Are on a Break as He Focuses on Estranged Wife

Cooling off. Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo “aren’t seeing each other right now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are taking a break. They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart,” the insider explains, noting that the pair are “still in touch with each other.”

Savchenko, 37, and Scerbo, 30, were first linked in December following the news of his split from his now-estranged wife, Elena Samodanova.

“Cassie has been back and forth to Florida visiting family and Gleb has been spending time with his kids in Los Angeles,” the source tells Us, referring to daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. “He’s also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife. His family is his focus right now and he’s handling things privately.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro went public with the actress during a beach getaway with his season 29 dancing partner, Chrishell Stause, and her new man, Keo Motsepe.

“Elena has made her feelings clear on social media and was really upset over Gleb going on vacation to Mexico with Cassie. She went crazy over this and couldn’t believe he went so public with a new relationship so quickly,” the source says. “It was sort of a slap in the face.”

After Samodanova, 36, told fans via Instagram Live that she was “furious” with Savchenko, the dancer “just wants things to be OK between him and Elena for the sake of the kids,” per the source.

“He wants to be on friendly terms with Elena so their divorce can be smooth sailing. Because of this, he’s taken a step back from dating Cassie in order to help heal his relationship with his ex,” the insider explains.

The source adds that Savchenko has been “leaning” on best friend Motsepe: “They help each other a lot through their ups and downs and spend a lot of time together in the studio just having fun dancing.”

It didn’t take long for Savchenko and Samodanova’s split to turn messy, with the Russian choreographer accusing her spouse of having an affair — and hinting his relationship with Stause was inappropriate. (Both the Selling Sunset star and Savchenko have denied having an affair.)

“We’ve had problems for years,” he told Entertainment Tonight about his marriage at the time. “I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship. … The thing is, I’ve never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever.”

Scerbo, for her part, previously opened up to Us about her Mexican getaway with Savchenko, Stause and Motsepe.

“Obviously, everyone’s seeing that I was around these wonderful people,” she told Us last month of the trip. “[Keo and Chrishell are] both wonderful people. Absolutely, like, literally not one negative thing to say, just so much fun. So just wonderful, great energy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper