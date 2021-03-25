Blocking out the haters! Gleb Savchenko wants his eldest daughter, Olivia, to ignore negative comments about him and estranged wife Elena Samodanova.

“Parents should be aware of what their kids are looking at,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, told Cassie Scerbo in her Boo2Bullying 1 on 1 series on Wednesday, March 24. “I have this thing on the phone that blocks all the unnecessary accounts, so she can only search certain things that she’s allowed to watch. I think this is important. But also, parents have to explain to them that someone [might be] trying to, like, comment some stupid stuff about you, your parents.”

The model tells the 10-year-old not to “read that stuff,” calling the solution “very simple.”

He and Samodanova, 36, who also share daughter Zlata, 3, announced their split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage. “Our road has come to an end,” the Moscow Theatre Arts University grad wrote via Instagram.

Savchenko told Us at the time: “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

A source exclusively told Us that the Russia native is “a hands-on dad,” adding, “[He’s] very protective of his kids. He is trying to handle everything in the best way possible to not give Elena any sort of leeway for the sake of their children.”

The choreographer moved on with Scerbo, 30, the following month. He vacationed with the actress, as well as then-couple Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in December 2020.

“I’m just really grateful for everyone that’s come into my life or that I’ve met during the quarantine,” the New York native exclusively told Us in January. “I don’t really pay attention to headlines, but I really don’t feel like I’ve had anything very negative. I’m just happy and grateful and just living.”

She and Savchenko decided to take “a break” last month. An insider told Us, “They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart. They’re still in touch with each other. … He’s also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife. His family is his focus right now and he’s handling things privately.”