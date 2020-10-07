Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Are ‘Really Good’ at Coparenting Son Sebastian

A team effort! Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s coparenting relationship “definitely hasn’t changed” while raising their 7-year-old son, Sebastian, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve always been really good at coparenting,” the model, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, while promoting her OnlyFans debut. “Even if you technically still have feelings for that person maybe right after the breakup, it’s not about your feelings, it’s not about what they’re doing in their personal life, it’s about the kids. Wiz and I, we talked about that very early on.”

She and the rapper, 33, were together for three years before their 2014 divorce. The Pennsylvania native is now dating Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, and the pair welcomed their baby boy, Slash, now 11 months, in October 2019.

“[Khalifa] is very cool with Alex,” Rose told Us. “I’m very close to his girlfriend, Aimee [Aguilar]. If I can’t get Wiz on the phone if he’s in studio or something, I always call Aimee and she’ll put me on FaceTime with Sebastian. It’s just cool. You just gotta let all the bulls–t go and make the kids happy.”

She went on to tell Us that Edwards, 34, and the Grammy nominee “both coached Sebastian’s baseball team” before the coronavirus pandemic.

While Rose has been dating the Def Jams executive since 2018, she isn’t sure she ever wants “to be legally married again,” explaining, “We live together, we intend on being together forever, we have a child together, he’s Sebastian’s stepdad regardless of paperwork. When you really, genuinely love someone and have a family with them, paperwork and lawyers just complicate things. … He’s my husband in my mind.”

The couple are enjoying their early days with Slash, who is close to walking. As for Sebastian, “he’s the best big brother ever,” Rose gushed. “He starts his Zoom class at 8:45 and he’s like, ‘Mom, please set the alarm for 6:00 so I can play with Slash before I get ready for school and eat breakfast and stuff. I want to play with my brother.’ … He just loves him so much.”

While quarantining, Edwards has been acting as Rose’s “creative director” for her OnlyFans content. “He supports me 100 percent, and he loves me,” she told Us. “He’s my best friend.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane