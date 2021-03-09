What’s best for Bingham. Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy have maintained an amicable dynamic while coparenting their 9-year-old son.

“One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, ‘I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he’s gaining something, not losing something,’” the actress, 41, said in her April Women’s Health cover story, published on Tuesday, March 9. “I think it’s even bonded us closer — me, Matt, [his wife], Elle [Evans], and [my boyfriend], Danny [Fujikawa] — because we have to trust that we’re protecting each other.”

The Los Angeles native welcomed Bingham in 2011, three years before she and the Muse frontman, 42, called off their engagement. Hudson also shares son Ryder, 17, with Chris Robinson and daughter Rani, 2, with Fujikawa, 34.

“I’m really lucky. I’ve got lots of dads,” the Almost Famous star told the magazine. “I trust them.”

In March 2019, the Golden Globe winner told Laura Wasser during a “Divorce Sucks!” podcast episode that her coparenting situations were “quite amazing.”

Hudson explained at the time: “I was very lucky to have partners in my life — and every one was a different circumstance — that we were able to figure it out. I do feel that when you get divorced, you know, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship. You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days. You’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

The former couples keep in touch over texts, emails and phone calls “in spurts,” she added. “I personally prefer a laid-back approach, but sometimes when you’re laid-back, things can get confused. … I think you just have to be super-structured. We’ve got a lot of busy schedules in our family. I don’t know how I figured it out, but it just really works out for our family. Chris is on the road a lot, and Matt is on the road a lot, but they’re really present fathers.”

The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bingham has “separate time with his dad,” while Robinson, 54, “comes down” from northern California to visit Ryder. “Kate supports Ryder having a positive relationship with his dad,” the insider said at the time.

Her sons are “happy” and “spend a lot of time” with their uncle Oliver Hudson who lives close by, as well as his three kids — Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 10, and Rio, 7.