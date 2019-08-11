Muse’s Matt Bellamy Marries Model Elle Evans





Rockin’ wedding bells! Muse frontman Matt Bellamy married model Elle Evans on Saturday, August 10.

The newlyweds confirmed their nuptials, sharing photos from their ceremony, which was held outdoors by the sea. “Mr. and Mrs. Bellamy,” the groom captioned a photo that showed the couple walking down the aisle, hand in hand. His new wife shared a similar pic that showed her in a cream strapless lace gown and her new husband in a matching suit.

Both Bellamy, 41, and Evans, 29, documented their excitement ahead of their nuptials on their respective Instagram pages, with the bride counting down days in a series of photos, captioning them with a variety of emojis comprised of red hearts, a diamond ring — and, of course, a bride and groom. The British rocker, meanwhile, took a mirror selfie at a salon while getting his hair cut. “Wedding prep!” he succinctly captioned the shot.

Former Playboy Playmate and actress Evans, who is best known for appearing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, and Bellamy began dating in 2015.

The blonde beauty announced their engagement on Instagram in December, right before the holidays. “Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer….” she wrote at the time.

“We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!” she captioned three photos that showed her holding hands with the rocker as they rode horses on the beach in Fiji, a pic of her looking excited as she showed off her ring and another of the pair’s hands in front of a heart made out of coconuts.

“Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!” she continued. “After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss.”

Bellamy was previously engaged to Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni and actress Kate Hudson. He and Hudson got engaged in April 2011 and welcomed son Bingham three months later. They ended their engagement in December 2014 but remain dedicated to coparenting their son, now 8.

