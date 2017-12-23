The third time’s the charm! Muse singer Matt Bellamy and model Elle Evans are engaged.

The blonde beauty, 28, posted the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, December 23.

“Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer…. We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!” she captioned three pics that showed her holding hands with the rocker as they rode horses on the beach in Fiji, a pic of her looking excited as she off her ring and another of the pair’s hands in front of a heart made out of coconuts.

“Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!” she continued. “After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss.”

This is the third engagement for Bellamy, 39, who was previously engaged to Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni and actress Kate Hudson. He and Hudson got engaged in April 2011 and welcomed son Bingham three months later. They ended their engagement in December 2014 but remain friendly as they coparent their son.

Former Playboy Playmate and actress Evans, who is best known for appearing in Robin Thicke‘s “Blurred Lines” video, and Bellamy began dating in 2015.

The couple were spotted trick or treating with Hudson in L.A. this past Halloween.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!