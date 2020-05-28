Putting the kids first! Kendra Wilkinson has remained focused on her children and creating a healthy coparenting environment with ex-husband, Hank Baskett, amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Kendra has been staying busy and positive during the quarantine,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Girls Next Door alum, 34, and former football player, 37, split in 2018 after nine years of marriage. They share son Hank IV, 10, and daughter Alijah, 6, who are Wilkinson’s top priority.

“Her and Hank have been coparenting really well together throughout [the health crisis] and have been for a while now,” the insider adds.

Last month, Wilkinson was spotted with a mystery man getting groceries in L.A., but the source tells Us that it was never serious — and didn’t affect her dedication to her family.

“Kendra isn’t a dramatic person and puts her kids first and doesn’t think outside noise is worth fighting over,” the insider says. “She has her weeks on and off with the kids and she’s just happy her kids are healthy and in a great place.”

Although Wilkinson was seeing someone as of April, the source explains that it was “more so a fling.”

“She wasn’t spending all her free time with him and she [wasn’t] super optimistic in terms of where their ‘relationship’ [was] going,” the insider tells Us. The man didn’t impact “her role as a mom or relationship with her kids.”

The California native —who was previously linked to philanthropist Donald “DJ” Friese in August 2019 — confirmed that she’s single in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 28.

“Current status: SINGLE MAMA! No man!!” Wilkinson wrote alongside a photo of herself with her little ones. “Explored a little but nothing yet. Til then gonna keep working on myself and being the best mom and golfer ever. 🤣”

The Sliding Into Home author told Us in March that she’s been promoting self-love with her kids by teaching them to express themselves through fashion.

“My best fashion advice I have given my kids is to not be afraid to dress and be who they are,” Wilkinson explained. “It is so important to me for them to grow up with an open heat and at the end of the day, love themselves.”