Kendra Wilkinson Is Dating DJ Friese: She’s ‘Having Fun’





Summer fun! Kendra Wilkinson is dating philanthropist Donald “DJ” Friese, a source tells Us Weekly, but she’s keeping it casual.

“They are not exclusive,” the source adds. “Kendra is having fun and not taking him too seriously.”

The news comes after Radar Online confirmed that Wilkinson, 34, has made multiple appearances on Friese’s private Instagram page. Friese, who previously dated Baywatch star Donna D’Errico, also accompanied the reality star to her Endless Summer Bash party earlier this month, and she attended a family game night of his in June, according to the site.

Wilkinson finalized her separation from ex-husband Hank Baskett in February, 10 months after she filed for divorce from the retired Philadelphia Eagles player. The former couple, who married in June 2009, share son Hank, 9, and daughter Alijah, 5.

In June, Wilkinson’s close friend Jessica Hall told Us Weekly the Kendra on Top alum is “beyond focused” on the kids.

“I’ve never seen her be such a good mom as she is now and she’s working at it,” the actress added. “I get a lot of advice [from her] because her kids are older and her parenting skills — she’s just evolving. I can’t even say enough good things about her being a mom right now, ‘cause she’s just killing it and she’s doing it on her own, and I’m just really proud of her.”

Hall also shared her thoughts on Wilkinson’s next great love: “I want to see her with a strong, good, loyal — just a good old boy. You know? Just somebody who wants [to put] family first and works hard and treats her well. Like, honestly, not much — and she’s a really easygoing girl. She doesn’t want all this craziness. She just wants a simple family, good life, and so, that’s all I hope for.”

