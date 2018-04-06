It’s officially over. Kendra Wilkinson confirmed in an Instagram post on Friday, April 6, that she and Hank Baskett have called it quits after nearly nine years as a married couple.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” the Kendra on Top star, 32, captioned a photo with the former NFL player, 35. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.”

She added, “We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

Wilkinson assured her 2.7 million Instagram followers that they “will prob see us together a lot” because their separation was amicable. “Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny,” she added. “Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

The former Playboy model’s emotional message came just a week after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she plans to file for divorce from Baskett, with whom she shares son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. She attended a Los Angeles Kings game with Hank IV on Thursday, April 5, amid the drama.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been fighting a lot.”

Wilkinson has since spoken candidly on social media about her marital issues. She broke down in tears in a series of Instagram Story videos on Monday, April 2, saying, “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.”

The estranged couple previously tried to work on their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015 after the former athlete was accused of having an affair with a transgender woman. He explained at the time that he met the trans model while trying to buy marijuana, claiming he did not engage when she fondled him through his shorts.

