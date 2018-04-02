Kendra Wilkinson had an emotional morning. The 32-year-old reality star broke down in tears on her Instagram Story on Monday, April 2, days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she plans to file for divorce from Hank Baskett.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him,” Wilkinson told her 2.6 million followers while wiping tears from her eyes. “I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.”

The Kendra on Top star then thanked her friends and family “for supporting me at the moment,” adding, “Every little ounce of love helps.”

Over on Twitter, Wilkinson appeared to hint that she will officially file divorce papers at some point on Monday. “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” she tweeted. “Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 2, 2018

Despite the drama, the pair spent Easter together with their son, Hank IV, 8, and daughter, Alijah, 3.

The former Playboy model’s emotional posts on Monday come a week after a source told Us that she has been “really unhappy” in her marriage to the former NFL player, 35. “They have been fighting a lot,” the insider said.

Wilkinson has spoken candidly in recent months about her marital issues. In February, she took to Instagram to deny a report that claimed the spouses of nearly nine years are “faking [their problems] for TV,” telling fans, “My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank.”

The TV personality and Baskett have had plenty of ups and downs through the years. They starred on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015, a year after he allegedly had an affair with a transgender woman. The former athlete explained on the WE tv series that he met the trans model while trying to buy marijuana, claiming she was naked and began fondling him through his basketball shorts, but he did not engage.

For more on Kendra and Hank’s relationship history subscribe to our new podcast #TBT below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!