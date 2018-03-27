Kendra Wilkinson Plans to File for Divorce From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is planning to file for divorce from Hank Baskett after almost nine years of marriage, an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source says of the former Playboy model.

The impending split comes just a month after the 32-year-old Kendra on Top star admitted in an Instagram post that she and the former NFL player, 35, were facing more marital issues as she denied a report that claimed the couple were “faking it for TV.”

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote on February 21 in a post that has since been deleted. “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

The Girls Next Door alum added that “everyone knows about” her issues with Baskett, “including producers and network, friends and family” and said “the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank.”

The pair, who wed at the Playboy Mansion in 2009 and share 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah, weathered several ups and downs in their relationship. In 2014, the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver allegedly cheated on his then-pregnant wife with a transgender model.

A furious Wilkinson flushed her wedding ring down the toilet and the couple then worked on repairing their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!