Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are fighting for their marriage again. The Kendra on Top star, 32, admitted on Instagram that she and the former NFL player, 35, are facing more marital issues, but also denied a recent report that claimed the couple are “faking it for TV.”

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote on Wednesday, February 21. “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

The Girls Next Door alum said that “everyone knows about” her issues with Baskett, “including producers and network, friends and family.” She continued, “My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions cuz the last thing i want to do is hurt Hank.”

In the end, Wilkinson said she hopes “to get back to the fun Kendra you all know,” adding, “Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol.”

The reality star and the former athlete — who marred in 2009 and are the parents of son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3 — are no strangers to scandal. In 2014, he allegedly cheated on his then-pregnant wife with a transgender model. “[Wilkinson] was extremely angry,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, adding that the former Playboy model flushed her wedding ring down the toilet in a rage.

Baskett later revealed on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that he met the trans woman while trying to buy marijuana. He claimed the model was naked and began fondling him through his basketball shorts, but he did not engage. “I wanted to get out but I couldn’t move,” he recalled. “This person came to me and touched me.”

Despite the drama, Wilkinson and Baskett ultimately decided to stay together. She wrote on Instagram in March 2017, “Even with a little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett. Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us.”

