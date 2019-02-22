Kendra Wilkinson is officially a single woman. The Kendra on Top star, 33, has finalized her divorce with ex-husband Hank Baskett, Us Weekly can confirm.

Court documents to legally separate the Playboy model and the retired Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, 36, were filed at the L.A. County Superior Court on Thursday, February 21.

Wilkinson and Baskett will share joint legal and physical custody of their children, Hank Baskett IV, 9, and Alijah, 4, according to the papers, which were obtained by Us.

Both parties will keep their individual properties and will split money in their bank accounts evenly.

Though the reality star, who filed for divorce from the former football player in April 2018, attempted to settle the details of her split with Baskett in October, their paperwork was originally rejected for errors.

The former couple, who wed in June 2009, appear to remain amicable, however. On Tuesday, February 19, they were spotted taking their kids out for a bike ride together.

Earlier in the month, the TV personality shared her state of mind with fans with an upbeat selfie on Instagram. “The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good,” she wrote on February 7. “I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason.”

The Girls Next Door alum confirmed that she was legally splitting from her spouse via Instagram on April 6, 2018. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote at the time. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. … Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

Wilkinson was spotted holding hands with Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson in late January, but laughed off dating rumors with a NSFW comment about keeping her vagina “very closed.”

She also announced her plans to refrain from sex. “Been there, done that,” she told a fan who suggested that she “get some” via Twitter on February 1. “Trying something new and going celibate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!