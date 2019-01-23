A blossoming romance? Kendra Wilkinson was spotted holding hands with former Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson following her split from husband Hank Baskett.

TMZ obtained a photo of Wilkinson, 33, and Johnson, 31, smiling gleefully with their hands clasped together as they left Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles on Monday, January 21. The site reports that the Girls Next Door alum and the Bachelor Nation villain were in the restaurant for more than an hour on what seemed to be a date.

The former Playboy model filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April 2018. A month prior, she admitted on social media that they were having “marital problems.” The pair were married for eight years and share two children, son Hank IV, 9, and daughter, Alijah, 4.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2018 that Wilkinson was casually dating businessman Frankie Conti, but the fling was “nothing serious.” Three months later, the Kendra on Top star told Us that guys were blowing up her phone, but she wanted “nothing to do with” romance.

“I like to Netflix and chill with my wine,” she said at the time. “Actually, I’m such a nerd now. I would rather stay at home, build a computer and do nerdy things and game. I’m a big gamer. So I would rather do that than go out.”

Johnson, meanwhile, rose to fame in 2016 when he vied for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette. He quickly became the show’s villain and was known as “Bad Chad.” He later landed a spot on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 but was sent home after the first night in Mexico because he got drunk and became aggressive with the cast and crew.

The Elite Shape founder is currently appearing alongside Farrah Abraham and Angela Babicz and his ex-girlfriend Madeline Sullivan on MTV’s Ex on the Beach season 2.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!