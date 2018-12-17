Single and not ready to mingle! Kendra Wilkinson has settled her divorce from ex Hank Baskett, but she’s ignoring all the guys hitting up her text messages.

Appearing at the Disney on Ice Celebrity Skating Party on Friday, December 14, with the kids she shares with Baskett — son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah, 4 — Wilkinson told Us Weekly and other reporters that she’s not dating again.

“Oh, no,” she said at the Los Angeles event. “No way. Oh, no, no, no. Date night with my kids, yeah!”

Wilkinson’s single status is not for a lack of interested parties, though. “Honestly, I actually have a lot of text messages,” she revealed. “Guys are hitting me up, but I want nothing to do with it.”

Instead, the Kendra on Top star is enjoying quiet nights in as she and her kids prepare for their first holiday season as a “separated family.”

“I like to Netflix and chill with my wine,” she quipped. “Actually, I’m such a nerd now. I would rather stay at home, build a computer and do nerdy things and game. I’m a big gamer. So I would rather do that than go out.”

That said, Wilkinson was casually dating businessman Frankie Conti as of September. “[It’s] nothing serious,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been hanging out and spending time with each other. Kendra likes Frank because he is attentive and listens to her. It’s been refreshing to have someone light and fun in her life.”

The Girls Next Door alum filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April, calling a halt to their eight-year marriage after citing “marital problems” in February. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

