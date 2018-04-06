Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce From Hank Baskett

It’s over. Kendra Wilkinson has filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett after almost nine years of marriage, TMZ and The Blast report.

According to the legal documents obtained by the outlets, Wilkinson filed on Friday, April 6, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of their impending split earlier this month when an insider revealed that the 32-year-old former Playboy model was planning to file for divorce.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source told Us at the time. The news came just one month after Wilkinson was vocal about the marital problems she and the former NFL player, 35, were facing. “1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post denying that they were “faking it for TV.”

She continued: “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

Shortly after Us Weekly announced the news, a source told Us that her decision for divorce “was made for her kids.”

The insider added: “She wants them to be in a healthy environment and that’s why she decided to go through with this.” That same day, the reality star broke down in tears in an emotional Instagram video.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him,” she said at the time. “I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.”

Baskett and Wilkinson tied the knot in a ceremony at the Playboy Mansion in 2009 and share 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah.

