Kendra Wilkinson is preparing to file for divorce from husband Hank Baskett after nine years of marriage, and a source tells Us Weekly that she’s doing it for more than just herself.

“The decision was made for her kids,” the insider tells Us. “She wants them to be in a healthy environment and that’s why she decided to go through with this.”

And though the the source adds that “Hank didn’t do anything specific to the kids to make this happen,” it’s safe to say the couple have been on rocky terms for a while now. Less than a week ago, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the 32-year-old former Playboy model plans to file for divorce due to being “really unhappy” and “uncomfortable” in their marriage.

“She’s strongly against divorce and did everything to make the marriage work, but once trust was broken it was hard to go back,” the source adds. “Kendra has been leaning on her friends and family during this time.”

Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 2, 2018

Earlier this morning, the reality star hinted that today was the day she’d end her marriage to the 35-year-old former NFL player. “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” she wrote in an emotional Twitter post. “Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

She then headed to Instagram to share her feelings with her 2.6 million followers. “Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him,” she said while breaking down in tears. “I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.”

Wilkinson and Baskett — who tied the knot at the Playboy Mansion in 2009 — are parents to son Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3.

