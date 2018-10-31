Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Settle Their Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett settled the details of their divorce on Monday, October 29, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The estranged couple, who called it quits in April, are now waiting for a judge to sign off and finalize the details, such as custody of their 8-year-old son, Hank IV, and 4-year-old daughter, Alijah.

The former Kendra on Top star, 33, admitted in February that she and the former NFL wide receiver, 36, were having “marital problems.” She broke down in tears in a series of Instagram Story videos the next month before officially filing for divorce on April 6.

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. … Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

The Girls Next Door alum, who is now dating businessman Frankie Conti, revealed on Twitter on October 15 that she had “signed my last divorce paper.”

Three years before their split, Wilkinson and Baskett tried to work out their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars after he was accused of having an affair with a transgender woman. He explained on the WE tv series at the time that he met the trans model while trying to buy marijuana, but claimed he did not engage when she fondled him though his gym shorts.

