The end is near. Kendra Wilkinson indicated that her divorce from Hank Baskett is nearly finalized.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” the Girls Next Door alum, 33, tweeted on Monday, October 15. “I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save till the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. 😪. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 15, 2018

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 36, in April after nearly nine years of marriage. Earlier that day, she wrote on Instagram that she “will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways.” She assured her followers that “there’s no hate” between her and the former NFL wide receiver.

The estranged couple, who wed in 2009, share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4. They have requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

“It seems like they will have to split their time with the kids and they aren’t ready to do things as a full family yet,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June amid the divorce proceedings. “They are obviously not in a good place right now and are hitting a low point in the transition.”

Three years before their divorce, Wilkinson and Baskett worked out some of their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. They joined the WE tv series after the ex-athlete was accused of having an affair with a transgender woman. He insisted he did not engage with the woman as she fondled him through his shorts.

The Kendra on Top alum recently started casually dating businessman Frankie Conti.

