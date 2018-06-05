Following Kendra Wilkinson’s recent accusation that estranged husband Hank Baskett was recording her during an argument, a source tells Us Weekly that their divorce has turned “unhealthy.”

“Kendra has always loved the idea of marriage and believed in it, so this has been extremely hard for her. Kendra and Hank are up and down all the time and there are so many moving parts of divorcing and there have been battles and fights throughout it all,” the source tells Us. “They try to keep it calm for the kids, but they both have so much animosity towards each other, so they throw daggers at each other and it’s become an unhealthy situation.”

As for how their feuding will affect their two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, the source continues, “It seems like they will have to split their time with the kids and they aren’t ready to do things as a full family yet. Maybe down the line when they’re not so overly charged and frustrated, but they are obviously not in a good place right now and are hitting a low point in the transition.”

The former Girls Next Door star, 32, took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 5, to slam her ex for “blaming me for his football career ending” and “blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant.” As previously reported, the former athlete, 35, was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2015 while Wilkinson was pregnant with their daughter, however he denied having an affair.

The former Playboy Playmate continued her rant by writing, “I’m minding my business and after i tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out of my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news about the couple’s decision to split in March. In April, the Kendra on Top star filed for divorce after nearly nine years together upon hinting that she was planning on ending the marriage in various tearful stories on her Instagram story. While the former couple seemed to be coparenting fine when they were spotted supporting their son at a hockey game, Wilkinson was emotional while packing up her belongings on May 29. ““I’m starting to box things up and my heart can’t hurt any more,” she captioned a shot of a cardboard box on Instagram. “I need prayers n strength today.”

For the latest TV news and interviews subscribe to our new podcast ‘Watch With Us’ below plus listen and get $30 off your first order from Hello Fresh at hellofresh.com/WatchWithUs30





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!