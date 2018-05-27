A united front. Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are not letting their divorce get in the way of being good parents. The pair reunited two months after she filed for divorce for a trip to Las Vegas to support their son, Hank IV, at his ice hockey games.

The Kendra on Top star, 32, shared some Instagram Story photos and videos of the game and Baskett, 35, made a couple of appearances in them.

In one snap, the former NFL star is in the stands with daughter Alijah, 4, watching his 8-year-old son play and appears to be taking a video of him. The Girls Next Door alum captioned the photo, “Proud papa.”

The former couple also posed for a selfie along with Wilkinson’s mom, Patti, and brother Colin. Baskett and Wilkson have been spotted attending their children’s sporting events together since Wilkinson pulled the plug on their marriage in April. As previously reported, she filed divorce documents citing irreconcilable differences after nearly nine years of marriage.

The former Playboy model confirmed their split on Instagram on April 6 with a photo of them together. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way,” she captioned the snap. “We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She added: “U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤”

Earlier this month she gave her fans an update on how she’s coping with single life by sharing a series of selfies. “Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being. Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now. I need a little kick in the ass. SOS 😂,” she captioned the May 8 snaps.

The former couple tied the knot at the Playboy Mansion in June 2009 and welcomed their first child together in December of that year.

