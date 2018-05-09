Kendra Wilkinson Focusing on Her ‘Well Being’ After Hank Baskett Split

Kendra Wilkinson is making herself a priority. The former Playboy model — who recently split from husband Hank Baskett — revealed via Instagram that she has been “trying to take care” of herself as of late.

“Just posting random selfies and saying hello to u all,” she wrote on Tuesday, May 8. “My mental, emotional n physical well being. Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now. I need a little kick in the ass. SOS.”

Wilkinson, who recently chopped off her locks and went brunette, filed for divorce after nine years of marriage last month. She cited irreconcilable differences for the split.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” an insider told Us, noting that her decision was made for their kids. “She wants them to be in a healthy environment and that’s why she decided to go through with this.”

The pair remain amicable as they continue to coparent son Hank IV, 8, and 3-year-old daughter Alijah. Wilkinson, meanwhile, is already playing the field. She recently was “totally enjoying herself” at the Stagecoach country music festival, a source told Us. “She was playing the field a bit, flirting with guys and [was] feeling super confident, the best she has felt since announcing her separation from Hank.”

