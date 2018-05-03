In good spirits! Kendra Wilkinson was all smiles at the Stagecoach country music festival weeks after filing for divorce from her husband of nine years, Hank Baskett.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the Kendra on Top star, 32, was “totally enjoying herself” with friends Jasmine Dustin and Jessica Hall at the star-studded festival, which ran from Friday, April 27, to Sunday, April 29, in Indio, California.

“She was playing the field a bit, flirting with guys and [was] feeling super confident, the best she has felt since announcing her separation from Hank,” the insider adds.

The former Playboy model, who debuted a fresh cut and dye job last week, “colored her hair as a way to ‘reinvent herself’ and give herself a fresh new start,” says the source. “Things couldn’t be going better for her right now.”

Despite her positive mindset, Wilkinson has had trouble coping with the breakup. The Girls on Top alum has taken to social media throughout the past month to share updates on her single status and reveal how she’s moving on.

She tweeted on Tuesday, May 2, her desire to “put on makeup and go on a date by myself … Table for one at 8pm. LBD, red wine, maybe some jazz, n then…”

The next day, Wilkinson wrote on the platform, “Cmon Kendra don’t be sad today. Cmon. Let’s do something to take your mind off s—t.”

Wilkinson made headlines on April 6 for filing for divorce from the NFL player, 35.

However, a source exclusively told Us at the time that the WE tv star “is in a much better place” since ending her marriage. “She’s been really unhappy.”

