Feeling herself! Kendra Wilkinson is all for self-love after calling it quits with her husband of nine years, Hank Baskett.

The Kendra on Top star, 34, shared a sultry message about putting herself first nearly one month after filing for divorce.

“I feel like going on a romantic dinner date by myself and bringing my dildo,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story selfie on Monday, April 30.

Wilkinson also shared a sweet message about acceptance, leading fans to believe she had Baskett, 35, in mind. “My gift I give u is laughter and love,” Wilkinson wrote on her Story alongside a solemn black-and-white photo of herself. “The gift I give myself is forgiveness and truthfulness.”

The Girls Next Door alum then took to Twitter to open up about her single status. “I’m going to do it this week I think. I’m going to were a dress, put on makeup and go on a date by myself,” she wrote. “Table for one at 8pm. LBD, red wine, maybe some jazz, n then… #mood.”

Wilkinson hasn’t shied away from talking about the emotional split. Last month, she wrote on Instagram that she did “everything [she] could” to save her marriage but “it wasn’t good enough.”

“I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him,” the former Playboy model added at the time. “I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s not meant to be. I’m so scared.”

Wilkinson and the football player share two kids, son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

