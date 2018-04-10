Kendra Wilkinson and former NFL player Hank Baskett will always be on the same team. But a source tells Us Weekly that Wilkinson, 32, is “in a much better place” since filing for divorce on April 6 after more than eight years of marriage.

Wilkinson, who shares son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 6, with her ex, has been hiking with the kids and goofing around with them at the beach. On Monday, April 9, she was joined by Hank IV at Netflix’s Lost in Space premiere.

The Kendra on Top star has also been leaning on her BFF Jessica Hall, who has been featured on the WEtv series. “Jessica is helping Kendra move on,” the insider revealed. “Kendra feels free and wants to let loose a little bit and just have a good time!”

Us broke the news on March 27 that Wilkinson planned to file for divorce. “She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been fighting a lot.”

The former Playboy model confirmed the split in an April 6 Instagram post. “U will prob see us together a lot because there’s no hate,” wrote the mother of two. “Love wins in this case it just looks a little funny.”

Just two days later, Wilkinson and Baskett reunited at their daughter Alijah’s soccer game.

“They put on a good front and smiled and laughed,” an eyewitness told Us. “They all seemed pretty and relaxed.”

Though the exes arrived separately —Wilkinson drove Alijah, 6, while Baskett came with his parents — the group headed to Menchie’s for frozen yogurt after the game and then visited a fish pond.

“There did not seem to be any tension between Kendra and Hank’s parents,” the onlooker told Us. “Overall there wasn’t a ton of interaction between Kendra and Hank but they seem to be trying their best at coparenting, making it work and staying focused on the kids.”

