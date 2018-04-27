File under: things we never saw coming. We’ve been taught to expect the unexpected, but who could have predicted that in the year 2018 Kendra Wilkinson would walk away from her blonde hair.

That’s right, the formerly flaxen reality T.V. star — who became famous as part of the blond Girls Next Door trio — is now a brunette. The former Playboy model recently finalized her divorce from her husband of eight years Hank Baskett and a change was in order. So, Wilkinson booked it to the Benjamin Salon and ordered up new chestnut tresses from colorist Jafra Bryant and stylist Angelo Rivera and then she posted the new look on her Instagram page — and she not only looks great in the new hue but happy, too.

“Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time n here it is. So excited for this change but I’ll always stay true to my roots,” she captioned the pic. Honestly, there is no better time for some experimentation than when you need to make some changes in your life. New hair, new you!

Not to mention, this new foray into darker hair means that Wilkinson will be able to report back if blondes have more fun or if being a bubbly blonde is really just a mentality.

The reality T.V. star has been getting super candid about her breakup on her social media pages, even getting emotional in posts, so it is refreshing to see that she is taking some time for self-care admits her adjustment to new life circumstances.

Who knows, this could even prompt more experimentation — perhaps the next step is a wild color or an edgy cut. Only time will tell.

