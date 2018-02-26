As the immortal Cher Horowitz was once described by her friend Dion, we at Stylish, too, live for a makeover. It gives Us a sense of control in the world. Of course, not all makeovers are made equal, but there have been some pretty major ones in the last 25 years. From Courtney Love’s transformation from grunge to glam goddess to Kristen Stewart’s pivot from long raven locks to a bleach-blonde buzz cut, see 8 of the most major celebrity beauty transformations that rocked our worlds.