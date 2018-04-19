Alanis Morisette

You oughta know … that Alanis Morissette got a makeover. That’s right, the long, loose Rapunzel-like raven strands that we have so known her for throughout her career are g-o-n-e gone. And now the singer has a whole new style vibe.

The iconic singer posed backstage at “Dear Evan Hansen”on Broadway in NYC on Wednesday, April 18, in an entirely new look from head to toe. First off: her hair is short, like, pixie short — similar to the shaggy bob she rocked in 2004 but with a more grown-up feel. The singer is sporting her locks in a slightly lighter than normal shade (think chocolate-caramel) with delicate bangs swept to the side lending a refreshing vintage feel.

Also new to the party: tinted aviator glasses with a major neck chain. Is this a trend set for a comeback. The hair combined with the glasses definitely served major chic hipster vibes — a look that is refreshing for an artist who definitely has a signature (long, glossy locks and a subtle smokey eye).

To finish the look, Morrisette wore a white mock neck dress with dolman sleeves and a belted waist, giving her cool-girl moment a touch of polish. Obviously, this is a major style shift for her— and perhaps the first step in a new transformation. If this is a sign of what’s to come, we’re going to see some seriously ‘70s inspired looks from Ms. Morissette.

