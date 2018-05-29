Kendra Wilkinson is officially moving following her split from Hank Baskett. The reality star documented her day as she packed up her belongings via Instagram on Monday, May 28.

“I’m starting to box things up and my heart can’t hurt any more. I need prayers n strength today. I worked so hard for my home,” the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram Story of an empty box.

The Girls Next Door alum later shared a pic of her kids Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, making silly faces with her in the pool.

“I’m doing the best i can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and i will continue to do that. I’m hurt because the world i thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end. I’m not perfect with the way I’m reacting to my pain sometimes but i am getting stronger,” she wrote. “My kids, mom, dad, friends n therapy have been helping. I’ll be able to breathe again soon.”

She added: “Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people i love n yes him. Even with the pain I’m experiencing.”

After months of speculation, Wilkinson announced her split from the former NFL player, 35, in April. She previously shared emotional messages on social media and at one point appeared to post a photo from a lawyer’s office.

Despite ending their nearly nine-year marriage, the pair have continued to amicably coparent their children. Just days before packing, Wilkinson reunited with Baskett in Las Vegas to support their son at his ice hockey games.

Wilkinson is trying to get back into the dating game, too. In late April, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she was spotted flirting with guys while attending the Stagecoach country music festival with girlfriends in Indio, California.

