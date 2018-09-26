Kendra Wilkinson is back in the dating scene! The reality star is dating a businessman named Frankie Conti, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that Wilkinson and Conti’s relationship is “casual” and “nothing serious.”

“They have been hanging out and spending time with each other. Kendra likes Frank because he is attentive and listens to her,” the source explains. “It’s been refreshing to have someone light and fun in her life.”

The 33-year-old Girls Next Door alum split from her husband of nearly nine years, Hank Baskett, in April. The exes share 8-year-old son Hank IV and 4-year-old daughter Alijah.

The source adds that Wilkinson and Conti are “having fun” as they’re “getting to know each other.” The pair, who met at The Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Outing by The Glenlivet, according to the source, have been out “a few times,” including at the National Pepperoni Pizza Day at D’Amores Pizza in L.A.

Back in July, an insider told Us that Wilkinson wasn’t ready to be with someone new yet. “She’s been just trying to deal with life and trying to figure everything out,” the insider explained at the time. The reality TV personality, who documented her extreme emotions amid her divorce on social media, has been more positive online as of late.

“Today was a good day. Truly smiled,” she captioned an Instagram photo showing off her new red hair on Friday, September 21. “Hope you all had a good day too. Love you.”

“Loving the explore and experiment phase I’m in right now,” she added in a second Instagram post of her new do on Thursday, September 21. “Really exciting getting to become exactly who i want to be.”

