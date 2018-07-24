Single and not ready to mingle. Kendra Wilkinson is not ready to date after her divorce from Hank Baskett, a source close to the reality star exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s single. She’s not seeing anyone or even thinking about dating right now,” the source explains. “She’s been just trying to deal with life and trying to figure everything out.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Wilkinson, 33, and Baskett, 35, had called it quits. The following month, she filed for divorce after nearly nine years of marriage. They share 8-year-old son Hank IV and 4-year-old daughter Alijah.

The Girls Next Door alum did not hold back on social media during the split, often sharing her emotions with fans on Twitter and Instagram. Wilkinson also accused her ex of “recording” her during an argument on the social media platform.

“Why is hank recording me right now,” she tweeted last month. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop. … He’s blaming me for his football career ending. He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant.” (Wilkinson accused Baskett of cheating on her with a transgender model while she was pregnant with Alijah in 2015.)

Wilkinson added at the time: “I’m minding my business and after i tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out of my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

Despite the incident, the source tells Us that Baskett “stays out of all the drama” and “just wants to be a good dad.”

“He’s not getting involved with anything on social media,” the source explains. “He is trying to keep everything civil for the kids.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!