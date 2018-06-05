Kendra Wilkinson claims Hank Baskett recorded her during an argument, leaving her feeling threatened.

The Kendra on Top star, 32, blasted her ex on Twitter Tuesday, June 5. “Why is hank recording me right now,” she began. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop.”

“He’s blaming me for his football career ending,” Wilkinson tweeted. “He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant.”

She added: “I’m minding my business and after i tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out of my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

Wilkinson’s tweets have since been deleted and replaced by two posts addressing her followers. “I tried so hard. I did everything by the book and loved and i get s—t on,” she shared. “I’m so sorry for u all to feel awkward rt now. When i was being recorded i felt threatened. Have a good day.”

When u feel like u give he best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u… it’s hard to breathe. Love you all. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 5, 2018

The Girls Next Door alum concluded: “When u feel like u give he best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u… it’s hard to breathe. Love you all.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, 35, in April after nearly nine years of marriage. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news about the couple’s decision to split.

Since their relationship ended, the parents of Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, seemed to be on good terms. They attended their daughter’s soccer game two days after Wilkinson filed for divorce. The former NFL player even hinted at a reconciliation. “You always leave the door open for that, always,” he said in April.

Wilkinson revealed on Instagram May 8 that she was focusing on her “mental, emotional [and] physical well-being.”

“I’m doing the best i can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and i will continue to do that. I’m hurt because the world i thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end. I’m not perfect with the way I’m reacting to my pain sometimes but i am getting stronger,” the reality star wrote on Instagram May 28. “My kids, mom, dad, friends n therapy have been helping. I’ll be able to breathe again soon.”

